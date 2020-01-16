The annual Fall Academic Achievement Team Awards were announced by the South Dakota High School Activities Association on Monday morning. All three local area schools had teams on the list of awards winners.
Pierre T.F. Riggs High School had 13 teams on the list. Those teams were the Boys Golf Team, Girls Soccer Team, Girls Cross Country Team, Boys Cross Country Team, Competitive Dance Team, Girls Tennis Team, Football Team, Oral Interpretation, Volleyball Team, All-State Chorus, Football Cheerleaders, Competitive Cheer Team and All-State Orchestra.
Stanley County High School had five teams on the list. Those teams were the All-State Chorus, Football Team, Girls Cross Country Team, Volleyball Team and Football Cheerleaders.
Sully Buttes High School had three teams on the list. Those teams were the Volleyball Team, Football Cheerleaders and Girls Cross Country Team.
The SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award program began in the 1996-97 school year. It is designed to recognize varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups for their academic excellence. The SDHSAA believes that high school students learn in two distinct ways: inside the classroom and outside the classroom - on the stage and/or athletic field. This program is meant to motivate students toward academic excellence and to promote academic encouragement from teammates. All varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to receive the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award.
