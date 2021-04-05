Blake Judson

Pierre's Blake Judson, seen here competing in the Governors Wrestle-Offs, competed in the National AAU Duals at the HyVee Hall in Des Moines this past weekend. Judson competed on the Legends of Gold team with fellow Governor Preston Taylor.

Several wrestlers from the Pierre, Fort Pierre and Lyman County area competed in the AAU National Duals at the HyVee Hall in Des Moines this past weekend. The wrestlers competed as a part of all-star teams, and they competed against wrestlers from all over the country.

Local wrestlers competing in the middle school girls ranks include Pierre’s Abbigail Lewis and Mylie Taylor. Lewis was a part of the Iowa Fast N Fierce team, while Taylor was a part of the Iowa Shake N Bake team. Both wrestlers went 6-2.

Pierre’s Hattie Baldwin and Gianna Stangeland competed in the high school girls competition. Both competed for the South Dakota Heat team. Stangeland went 3-5, while Baldwin went 1-5.

Lyman’s Brayden Oldenkamp and Pierre’s Alex Oedekoven competed in the middle school boys division. Oedekoven was on the South Dakota Gold team, while Oldenkamp was on the All-Stars team. Oedekoven went 7-1, while Oldenkamp went 1-3.

Pierre’s Rylan Shrake and Trey Lewis, Stanley County’s Chase Hanson, and Lyman’s Demery Hood and Kellen Griffith all competed in the freshman/sophomore boys duals. Shrake went 5-3 for the South Dakota Blizzard, while Stanley County’s Chase Hanson went 5-3 for the South Dakota Storm. Lewis went 1-7 for the Legends of Gold. Hood and Griffith both competed for the South Dakota Thunder. Hood went 4-4, while Griffith went 1-7.

Pierre T.F. Riggs junior Blake Judson and senior Preston Taylor competed for the Legends of Gold in the junior/senior duals. Judson went 2-5, while Taylor went 4-3.

Wrestlers from South Dakota will continue competing in different competitions throughout the spring, including at the Disney Duals in June.

