Wrestling teams from all across South Dakota met in Presho on Friday and Saturday to compete in the annual Mid Dakota Monster and Mid Dakota Bride of the Monster tournaments at Lyman High School, including Lyman, Pierre, Stanley County and Sully Buttes.
Thirty-one boys teams wrestled in the Mid Dakota Monster on Friday-Saturday, as Canton won the event with 282 team points. Pierre finished right behind the C-Hawks in second place with 269.5 points while Stanley County ended 12th overall, Lyman 13th and Sully Buttes 30th.
Out of 26 wrestlers who made the trip, exactly half ended up placing for the Govs, including 12 making the top-five. Tristan Spencer, Deegan Houska, Trey Lewis, Chance Carda and Joshua Rydberg finished second in the 138, 160, 170, 182 and 285-pound divisions, respectively.
“I think, overall, we had a great weekend,” head coach Shawn Lewis said. “We took a bunch of kids down there. We had a bunch of junior varsity kids entered in the tournament, and I thought, for the most part, for having as long of a layoff as we had, we definitely went out and looked pretty sharp.”
Lewis admitted that Pierre had its chances to be crowned tournament champs, but the Govs couldn’t quite get it done.
“We had every opportunity to win the tournament (with) five in the finals. We had those guys that were able to just win their matches and put the tournament away, and we just kind of didn't perform in the clutch,” he said. “Something we definitely got to work on is winning those big matches because we were in almost every one of those matches. And we just didn't do it.”
For Stanley County, two wrestlers placed out of 11 total, and Chase Hanson had the team’s best finish after garnering third at 126. His teammate, Colton Brady, ended fifth overall at 152.
“I thought, as a team, we did well. We made a big jump from where we were at the (Faulkton Quad). We’ve improved a bunch since then,” head coach Ryan Knight said. “For a bunch of young guys coming in here and placing 12th in this tournament, I’m very, very proud of them.”
Brady’s journey to the individual title ended in the semifinals when he fell to eventual champion McCook Central-Montrose’s Jackson Remmers.
“I feel like I could’ve wrestled a little bit better. I let it get to my head a little bit,” Brady said. “Other than that, I’ve got improvements to make in order to win that one. I just gotta work a little bit more to not get turned so much.”
Despite the tough loss, Brady said wrestling in this tournament was a “cool” experience, especially with a wild atmosphere that could eventually help the Buffaloes later down the road.
“It’s pretty crazy. It gets loud, and everyone’s just screaming,” Brady said. “It will get us prepared for that state tournament.”
Ten Lyman wrestlers took the mat in front of their home crowd among many others, and five Raiders placed. In the 170-pound division, Rory McManus ended with the team’s best finish, as he garnered third after beating McCook Central-Montrose’s Weston Remmers by a 3-0 decision.
Lyman head coach Chad Johnson said this was a good “measuring stick” to see how his team stacks up with the best in South Dakota.
Gunner Johnson finished sixth at 195 after falling to Pierre’s Gavin Stotts in the fifth-place match. A bit earlier, Johnson made it to the semifinal round but lost to Canton’s Tanner Meyers by a 7-1 decision.
“There’s definitely a lot of things I can work on to make that match closer or win it,” he said. “Hand control changes it a lot. Changing levels is a big thing for me and being confident in my shots.”
Chad Johnson also discussed the challenge of competing in a tournament such as the Mid Dakota Monster, saying it’s definitely a “grind.”
“When you start out, you’re wrestling every few hours. But then towards the end of it, you’ll be up pretty much every hour, and they’re, normally, pretty competitive matches,” Johnson added. “There’s not a lot of layers of fluff in here. You’re seeing a lot of good kids, in a lot of instances, right out the get-go in rounds one and two.”
On Friday, the Raiders shared a heartwarming gesture to their community. Wrestlers and coaches wore pink shirts with written names of those closest to them that have been affected by breast cancer to spread awareness. Chad Johnson said a couple of parents are currently fighting this disease.
“We know how mentally and physically and draining that can be on kids. A lot of them turn to wrestling to kind of take their minds off of those situations, as they go through treatments,” Johnson said. “So we just wanted to do something to show support, show each other that we’re there and we have each other’s backs.”
Sully Buttes brought five wrestlers to the event, but none of them ended up placing.
Even so, head coach Brady Weischedel thought his boys showed some “fight” and was pleased with their overall performance.
“I always tell them that, ‘If you lose and you go out there and you’re aggressive and learn something from it, it’s not really a loss. But if you got out there, and you kind of expect to lose and we don’t do anything, get rolled over, then we didn’t learn anything,’” Weischedel said. “And they didn’t show that (Friday). We might not have won all of our matches, but I was proud of the effort they had.”
On the girls side, 24 teams participated in the Presho tournament. Pierre took home the crown behind 181 team points and five individual champions — Londyn Allen-Hunsaker at light 106, Dani Ringstmeyer at 126, Abbigail Lewis 142, Marlee Shorter 190 and Ciara McFarling 285.
Seven Govs finished in the top-three, and 13 placed in total.
“Overall, I’d say the girls wrestled really well, especially since a lot of these girls, (who didn’t wrestle Friday against Harrisburg), hadn’t competed since the beginning of December,” head coach Matt Thorson said. “I’m very happy with how they competed out there, collectively as a unit. There’s obviously matches where we wish we could have won, but we also won matches that maybe we weren’t supposed to.”
For the Chargers, both of their wrestlers secured a placement with Tahnie Yellowhawk finishing third at 126 and Cateri Yellowhawk fifth at 120 after pinning their opponents in the second period.
Tahnie Yellowhawk had one of the more impressive wins on Saturday when she pinned Canton’s Clare Kappenman just 20 seconds into the quarterfinal match.
“I kind of took a shot and put her to the mat,” Tahnie Yellowhawk said.
Weischedel, who also serves as the girls head coach, described her performance as “gritty and tough.”
“I was impressed, but I expect that from her all the time,” he added. “She’s the most competitive person I know. She’s always looking to score more points, score the fall and getting after girls.”
When looking at the tournament altogether, Weischedel said this is by far the most difficult due to the slate of competition on both sides.
“This is a tough tournament. I’d say probably the toughest tournament of the year, including the state tournament,” he said. “Because you got (Class A wrestlers), you got B’s, you got top-ranked guys all over the place. If you place at this tournament, you’re doing something special — that includes boys and girls.”
