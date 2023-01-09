Wrestling teams from all across South Dakota met in Presho on Friday and Saturday to compete in the annual Mid Dakota Monster and Mid Dakota Bride of the Monster tournaments at Lyman High School, including Lyman, Pierre, Stanley County and Sully Buttes.

Thirty-one boys teams wrestled in the Mid Dakota Monster on Friday-Saturday, as Canton won the event with 282 team points. Pierre finished right behind the C-Hawks in second place with 269.5 points while Stanley County ended 12th overall, Lyman 13th and Sully Buttes 30th.

Deegan Houska
Pierre's Deegan Houska ended in second place of the 160-pound division of the Mid Dakota Monster on Friday-Saturday.
Colton Brady
Stanley County's Colton Brady during the Mid Dakota Monster on Saturday.
Rory McManus
Lyman's Rory McManus placed third in the 170-pound division of the Mid Dakota Monster on Friday-Saturday.
cancer

Lyman wrestlers and coaches wore these breast cancer awareness shirts on Friday of the Mid Dakota Monster.
Tahnie Yellowhawk
Sully Buttes' Tahnie Yellowhawk pinned Canton's Clare Kappenman just 20 seconds into the quarterfinal match of the Mid Dakota Bride of the Monster on Saturday.
Ciara McFarling

Pierre's Ciara McFarling won the 285-pound division of the Mid Dakota Bride of the Monster on Saturday.

