Over 70 local wrestlers competed at the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association State Wrestling Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena in Rapid City this past weekend. Six of those wrestlers placed first in their weight classes, while 44 wrestlers placed in the top eight in their weight classes.

For Governors Wrestling, wrestlers who placed first in their weight classes include Alex Oedekoven, Ciara McFarling, Trey Lewis, Chance Carda and Elijah Boutchee. Aven Angyal was the lone Stanley County wrestler to place first, when he won the Midgets 134 championship.

Tags

Load comments