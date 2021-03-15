Hundreds of local youth wrestlers saw action at the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association Region 2 Tournament in Gettysburg on Saturday. Wrestlers who finished in the top three in their weight class qualified for the SDWCA State Wrestling Tournament.
45 wrestlers under the Governor Wrestling banner qualified for the State Tournament, with 21 of those wrestlers placing first in their weight classes. Those wrestlers were Jayce Havranek, Bentley Minder, Asher Spoehr, Colt Warriner, Soren Brakke, Jaylen Keyes, Chisum Brakke, Daniel Mason, Gable Uhrig, Bode Minder, William Eilers, Alec Eilers, Devin Binger, Alex Oedekoven, Jacob Mason, Carson Stoeser, Rowdy Menning, Max Hunsley, Aubrey Fischer, Shaylee Speck and Sydney Uhrig.
Seven wrestlers from Lyman County qualified for the State Tournament, with none of those wrestlers winning in their weight classes.
10 wrestlers under the Pierre Governors banner qualified for the State Tournament, with seven of those wrestlers winning their weight classes. Those wrestlers were Chase Carda, Trey Lewis, Chance Carda, Elijah Boutchee, Abbigail Lewis, Mylie Taylor and Ciara McFarling.
Eight Stanley County wrestlers qualified for State, with three of those wrestlers placing first. Stanley County wrestlers who won their weight classes were Aven Angyal, Addison Olson and Colton Brady.
Two of the six Sully Buttes wrestlers who qualified for State won their weight classes. Those two wrestlers were Madison Millage and Tahnie Yellowhawk.
The SDWCA State Tournament will be held at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena in Rapid City on March 26-28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.