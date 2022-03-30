Purchase Access

More than 80 local area wrestlers competed at the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association State Tournament on March 25-27 in Sioux Falls, with wrestlers from Pierre, Lyman, Stanley County and Sully Buttes earning placement.

Pierre had 60 wrestlers make their way to tournament on March 25-27, with 36 earning a placed finish.

Asher Spoehr, bantam, 61, Gable Uhrig, novice, 77, Abbigail Lewis, girls HS, 138, Alex Oedekoven, cadet, 113, Chance Carda, cadet, 182, Chase Carda, junior, 152, and Lucas Chamberlin, junior, 170, earned championship placement.

Bentley Minder, midget, 50, Gemma Stangeland, girls C, 82, Londyn Hunsaker, girls C, 100, Jyles Auble, schoolboy, 85, Kezrey Benning, girls HS, 124, Dani Ringstmeyer, girls HS, 140, and Mary Mehlhaff, girls HS, 185 earned runner-up placement.

Kori Ringstmeyer, girls B, 58, Shaylee Speck, girls C, 91, Bode Minder, novice, 87, Rowdy Menning, schoolboy, 130 and Kyanne Johnson, girls HS, 185, earned third place.

Joe Murphy, midget, 82, and Devin Binger, schoolboy, 80, took fourth place. Walker West, cadet, 94, made fifth place.

Riggs Reeves, tots, 49, Otto Haag, tots, 57 Preslei Massa, girls c, 115, Daniel Mason, schoolboy, 70, and Spencer Olivier, schoolboy, 130, earned sixth place.

John Umiker, tots, 49, Jayce Havranek, bantam, 50, Hadley Holzapfel, girls B, 65, Aubrey Fischer, girls B, 65, and Josiah Boutchee, midget, 104, finished in seventh place.

Colton Havranke, midget, 63, Shaden Muller, midget, 113, Porter Hunsley, schoolboy, 120, and Aiden Van Balen, schoolboy, 140, earned eighth place.

Lyman had seven wrestlers place in their brackets. They were led by Hooper Sazue, who placed third in the Bantam 83 bracket. Maverick Johnson placed third in the Novice 150 bracket.

Stanley County had four wrestlers place in their brackets. They were led by Sayth Cronin, who placed second in the novice heavy weight bracket. Addison Olson placed fifth in the Girls C 115 bracket, while Paysen Garrett placed sixth in the Bantam 91 bracket. Reece Van Der Berg rounded out Stanley County by placing eighth in the Novice 127 bracket.

Henry Buhler was the lone Sully Buttes wrestler who placed in their bracket. Buhler placed second in the Novice 150 bracket.

Full match results can be found at trackwrestling.com.

Pierre Wrestlers

Tots division, weight

Jayce Jensen, 46

John Umiker, 49

Riggs Reeves, 49

Otto Haag, 57

Shiloh Kenzy, heavy weight

Jamison Ehlers, heavy weight

Josia Bear Stops, heavy weight

Bantam division, weight

Jayce Havranek, 50

Asher Spoehr, 61

Beckett Carlisle, 70

Midgets division, weight

Bentley Minder, 50

William Fischer, 56

Colton Havranek, 63

Hayden Hall, 72

Colt Warriner, 77

Joe Murphy, 82

Brantley Martin, 96

Charlie Allen, 104

Josiah Boutchee, 104

Shaden Muller, 113

Charlie Carlisle, 113

Novice division, weight

Maddox Ogan, 64

Wyatt West, 68

Gable Uhrig, 77

Truett Havranek, 82

Cooper Auble, 82

Joey Franks, 82

Bode Minder, 87

Tucker Stoeser, 127

Schoolboy division, weight

Daniel Mason, 70

Jyles Auble, 85

Bryant Zeeb, 105

Jet Brewer, 120

Porter Hunsley, 120

Will Eilers, 125

Spencer Olivier, 130

Rowdy Menning, 130

Aiden Van Balen, 140

Alec Eilers, 160

Devin Binger, 180

Cadets division, weight

Walker West, 94

Jacob Mason, 113

Alex Oedekoven, 113

Chance Carda, 182

Elite division, weight

Chase Carda, 152

Lucas Chamberlin, 170

Girls B division, weight

Kori Ringstmeyer, 58

Hadley Holzapfel, 58

Aubrey Fischer, 65

Lanie Stoeser, 73

Jersey Lewis, 82

Girls C division, weight

Gemma Stangeland, 91

Shaylee Speck, 91

Londyn Allen-Hunsaker, 100

Preslei Massa, 115

Girls HS division, weight

Kezrey Benning, 124

Dani Ringstmeyer, 130

Abbi Lewis, 138

Kyanne Johnson, 185

Mary Mehlhaff, 185



