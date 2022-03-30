More than 80 local area wrestlers competed at the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association State Tournament on March 25-27 in Sioux Falls, with wrestlers from Pierre, Lyman, Stanley County and Sully Buttes earning placement.
Pierre had 60 wrestlers make their way to tournament on March 25-27, with 36 earning a placed finish.
Asher Spoehr, bantam, 61, Gable Uhrig, novice, 77, Abbigail Lewis, girls HS, 138, Alex Oedekoven, cadet, 113, Chance Carda, cadet, 182, Chase Carda, junior, 152, and Lucas Chamberlin, junior, 170, earned championship placement.
Bentley Minder, midget, 50, Gemma Stangeland, girls C, 82, Londyn Hunsaker, girls C, 100, Jyles Auble, schoolboy, 85, Kezrey Benning, girls HS, 124, Dani Ringstmeyer, girls HS, 140, and Mary Mehlhaff, girls HS, 185 earned runner-up placement.
Kori Ringstmeyer, girls B, 58, Shaylee Speck, girls C, 91, Bode Minder, novice, 87, Rowdy Menning, schoolboy, 130 and Kyanne Johnson, girls HS, 185, earned third place.
Joe Murphy, midget, 82, and Devin Binger, schoolboy, 80, took fourth place. Walker West, cadet, 94, made fifth place.
Riggs Reeves, tots, 49, Otto Haag, tots, 57 Preslei Massa, girls c, 115, Daniel Mason, schoolboy, 70, and Spencer Olivier, schoolboy, 130, earned sixth place.
John Umiker, tots, 49, Jayce Havranek, bantam, 50, Hadley Holzapfel, girls B, 65, Aubrey Fischer, girls B, 65, and Josiah Boutchee, midget, 104, finished in seventh place.
Colton Havranke, midget, 63, Shaden Muller, midget, 113, Porter Hunsley, schoolboy, 120, and Aiden Van Balen, schoolboy, 140, earned eighth place.
Lyman had seven wrestlers place in their brackets. They were led by Hooper Sazue, who placed third in the Bantam 83 bracket. Maverick Johnson placed third in the Novice 150 bracket.
Stanley County had four wrestlers place in their brackets. They were led by Sayth Cronin, who placed second in the novice heavy weight bracket. Addison Olson placed fifth in the Girls C 115 bracket, while Paysen Garrett placed sixth in the Bantam 91 bracket. Reece Van Der Berg rounded out Stanley County by placing eighth in the Novice 127 bracket.
Henry Buhler was the lone Sully Buttes wrestler who placed in their bracket. Buhler placed second in the Novice 150 bracket.
Full match results can be found at trackwrestling.com.
Pierre Wrestlers
Tots division, weight
Jayce Jensen, 46
John Umiker, 49
Riggs Reeves, 49
Otto Haag, 57
Shiloh Kenzy, heavy weight
Jamison Ehlers, heavy weight
Josia Bear Stops, heavy weight
Bantam division, weight
Jayce Havranek, 50
Asher Spoehr, 61
Beckett Carlisle, 70
Midgets division, weight
Bentley Minder, 50
William Fischer, 56
Colton Havranek, 63
Hayden Hall, 72
Colt Warriner, 77
Joe Murphy, 82
Brantley Martin, 96
Charlie Allen, 104
Josiah Boutchee, 104
Shaden Muller, 113
Charlie Carlisle, 113
Novice division, weight
Maddox Ogan, 64
Wyatt West, 68
Gable Uhrig, 77
Truett Havranek, 82
Cooper Auble, 82
Joey Franks, 82
Bode Minder, 87
Tucker Stoeser, 127
Schoolboy division, weight
Daniel Mason, 70
Jyles Auble, 85
Bryant Zeeb, 105
Jet Brewer, 120
Porter Hunsley, 120
Will Eilers, 125
Spencer Olivier, 130
Rowdy Menning, 130
Aiden Van Balen, 140
Alec Eilers, 160
Devin Binger, 180
Cadets division, weight
Walker West, 94
Jacob Mason, 113
Alex Oedekoven, 113
Chance Carda, 182
Elite division, weight
Chase Carda, 152
Lucas Chamberlin, 170
Girls B division, weight
Kori Ringstmeyer, 58
Hadley Holzapfel, 58
Aubrey Fischer, 65
Lanie Stoeser, 73
Jersey Lewis, 82
Girls C division, weight
Gemma Stangeland, 91
Shaylee Speck, 91
Londyn Allen-Hunsaker, 100
Preslei Massa, 115
Girls HS division, weight
Kezrey Benning, 124
Dani Ringstmeyer, 130
Abbi Lewis, 138
Kyanne Johnson, 185
Mary Mehlhaff, 185
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.