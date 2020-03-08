291 wrestlers from 13 wrestling teams competed in the District 3 AAU Wrestling Tournament at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Over half of those wrestlers were from the Capital City area.
The Governors Wrestling team had 97 wrestlers competing. 32 of those wrestlers claimed first place medals. Those wrestlers were Jayce Havranek, Asher Spoehr, Bentley Minder, Wyatt Martinmaas, Colton Havranek, Hayden Hall, Joe Murphy, Charlie Carlisle, Gable Uhrig, Joey Franks, Cooper Auble, Bode Minder, Tallen Lightfield, Daniel Mason, Noah Horsley, Tate Stoeser, Jyles Aubles, Bryant Zeeb, Porter Hunsley, Rowdy Menning, Alec Eilers, Tug Mikel, Alex Oedekoven, Jacob Mason, Lincoln Schoenhard, Spencer Sargent. Chance Carda, Rylan Shrake, Elijah Boutchee, Aubrey Fischer, Izabel Palmer and Ellie Olivier.
Stanley County had 32 wrestlers competing, 10 of which placed first. Those wrestlers were Tane Cronin, Ben Murphy, Alfred St. John, Jeffrey Knight, Jerrick Walker, Witt Myers, Colton Brady, Moxyn Sherer, Addison Olson and Daysen Nutter.
The Chargers Wrestling Club had 25 wrestlers competing. Six of those wrestlers claimed first place. Those wrestlers include Jeremy Vasquez, AJ Olivier, Talon Lucas Arcoren, Brayden Yackley, Tahnie Yellow Hawk and Cateri Yellow Hawk.
Wrestlers who finished in the top eight in their weight classes will next see action at the Region Tournament at Aberdeen Central High School in Aberdeen on Sunday.
