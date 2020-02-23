Fans of the local area high school wrestling teams had a bevy of choices to watch this past weekend. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestlers competed in the Region 3A Tournament in Aberdeen, while the Sully Buttes Chargers wrestling team competed in the Region 1B Tournament in Sisseton. The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team competed in the Region 4B Tournament in Hill City. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advanced to this coming weekend’s State Wrestling Tournament.
Region 3A Tournament
As a team, the Govs placed first out of eight teams with a team score of 242.5 team points. Chamberlain placed second with a team score of 200 team points, while Mitchell placed third with a team score of 193 team points.
Individually, the Govs had 12 wrestlers qualify for State. Five of those wrestlers won their placing matches. Sophomore Blake Judson placed first at 106 pounds after defeating Huron’s Moses Gross by a 5-3 decision. Junior Tyson Johnson placed first at 138 pounds after defeating Mitchell’s Kyler Bauder by 11-6 decision. Senior Cade Hinkle placed first at 145 pounds after defeating Mitchell’s Tucker Vilhauer by pinfall, while senior Jack Van Camp placed first at 152 pounds after defeating Aberdeen Central’s Samuel Calvert by a 17-2 technical fall. Junior Regan Bollweg rounded out the Govs by placing first at 195 pounds after defeating Milbank’s Brodie Holtquist by 11-5 decision.
Region 1B Tournament
As a team, the Chargers finished tied for 14th place out of 16 teams with Britton-Hecla after finishing with seven team points. Redfield Area won the Region 1B Championship after earning a team score of 255 points, while Kingsbury County placed second with 175.5 team points.
Freshman Chase Yellow Hawk was the lone Chargers wrestler to compete. He placed fifth at 138 pounds after defeating Sioux Valley’s Wyatt Hockett by pinfall in 1:20.
Region 4B Tournament
The Buffs finished in seventh place out of 16 teams after earning a score of 92 team points. Lyman placed sixth after getting a score of 110 team points, while Hot Springs placed eighth with a score of 75 team points. Philip Area won the Region 4B Tournament after earning a team score of 208.5 team points. Custer finished in second place with a team score of 191 team points.
The Buffs had three wrestlers qualify for State. They were led by freshman Chase Hanson, who placed second at 106 pounds. Junior Dylan Endres placed second at 285 pounds, while senior Reid Wieczorek placed fourth at 170 pounds.
What’s next?
The local wrestlers that finished in the top four in their weight classes will next see action at the State Wrestling Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. Action will run Thursday through Saturday. Starting time for each day is 10 a.m. CT, 9 a.m. CT, and 11 a.m. CT, respectively.
