Hundreds of local area youth wrestlers competed in the District 3 Wrestling Tournament at Parkview Gymnasium on Saturday. Several of those wrestlers placed first in their weight classes, with every wrestler advancing to the Region Tournament.
Wrestlers listed under the Governor Wrestling banner that placed first in their weight classes include Jax Strait, Bentley Minder, Creighton Kalda, Asher Spoehr, Coby Danburg, Colt Warriner, Soren Brakke, Finn Mancuso, Jaylen Keyes, Chisum Brakke, Bryson Lowery, Josiah Boutchee, Daniel Mason, Gable Uhrig, Noah Horsley, Cooper Auble, Tate Stoeser, Bode Minder, Tallen Lightfield, Porter Hunsley, Alec Eilers, Walker West, Alex Oedekoven, Bryant Zeeb, Jacob Mason, Jet Brewer, Carson Stoeser, Rowdy Menning, Max Hunsley, Tyson Polston, Aubrey Fischer and Shaylee Speck.
Lyman County wrestlers who placed first include Joseph Janssen, Dashel Schonebaum, Mason Martinez and Ryatt Knippling. Pierre Governors wrestlers who placed first include Brantly Martin and Devin Binger. Stanley County winning wrestlers include Jace Nickerson, Jeff Knight, Witt Myers, Case Kolda and Addison Olson. Sully Buttes Chargers Wrestling Club members to win in their weight classes include Rylance Iron Shell, Jeremy Vasquez, Bryson Heuertz, Madison Millage and Tahnie Yellowhawk.
The top eight wrestlers from each division advance to the Region Wrestling Tournament in Gettysburg, which will be held on Saturday. The top three wrestlers from Regions will advance to the State Tournament in Rapid City.
