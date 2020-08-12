Drag racing fans at the Oahe Speedway were able to see racing action once again this past weekend at the Oahe Speedway north of Pierre. Several local racers were able to place highly in their respective races.
Saturday’s races were Shootout Races. Onida’s Jonathan Huse finished runner-up in the Box/No Box Shootout, while Pierre’s Damen Horsley won the Junior Shootout.
Sunday’s races were the seventh races in the Pepsi Points Series. Pierre’s Justin Tjeerdsma finished runner-up in the Watty’s Garage Pro ET race, while Curt Humann won the Fearless Grain Marketing Sportsman race. Onida’s Evan Huse won the L and O Acres Junior Minor race. Pierre’s Damen Horsley won the Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor race, while Eddisen Engels finished runner-up.
Racers at the Oahe Speedway will next see action on the weekend of August 22-23. Saturday’s races are Shootout races, while Sunday’s races are the eighth races in the Pepsi Points Series.
