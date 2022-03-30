Over 80 local area wrestlers competed at the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association State Tournament this past weekend at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Over 1,400 wrestlers competed in their respective weight classes and brackets.
Pierre had three different teams competing, with most of the wrestlers competing under the Governor Wrestling banner. Leading the way for the Pierre team was Chase Carda, who placed first in the Junior 152 bracket. Champions for the Governor Wrestling team were Asher Spoehr (Bantam 61), Gable Uhrig (Novice 77), Abbigail Lewis (Girls HS 138) and Lucas Chamberlin (Junior 170). Champions for the Pierre Governors were Alex Oedekoven (16U 113) and Chance Carda (16U 182).
Lyman had seven wrestlers place in their brackets. They were led by Hooper Sazue, who placed third in the Bantam 83 bracket. Maverick Johnson placed third in the Novice 150 bracket.
Stanley County had four wrestlers place in their brackets. They were led by Sayth Cronin, who placed second in the Novice HWT bracket. Addison Olson placed fifth in the Girls C 115 bracket, while Paysen Garrett placed sixth in the Bantam 91 bracket. Reece Van Der Berg rounded out Stanley County by placing eighth in the Novice 127 bracket.
Henry Buhler was the lone Sully Buttes wrestler who placed in their bracket. Buhler placed second in the Novice 150 bracket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.