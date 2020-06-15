Savannah Loesch

Pierre’s Savannah Loesch, seen here in competition at the 2019 State Finals Rodeo, placed fourth in the girl's cutting event at the Winner Region Rodeo.

 Jason Gross/Black Hills Pioneer

Several local athletes from the Capital City area saw action at the Winner Region Rodeo this past weekend. It was the last time these athletes saw competition before this week’s State High School Finals Rodeo in Fort Pierre.

Leading the way for local athletes was the sister duo of Layni and Josi Stevens. Layni Stevens placed first in barrel racing, goat tying and in team roping with her teammate Jenna Fulton of St. Lawrence. Josi Stevens placed first in breakaway roping and girl’s cutting. Onida’s Blaine Hill won the saddle bronc competition, while Rafe Wientjes won the tiedown event. Blunt’s Chase Yellowhawk rounded out the local winners by placing first in the bareback riding.

These athletes will next see action at the State High School Finals Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. The rodeo runs from Tuesday until Sunday. A full schedule of events can be found on the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association website at sdhsra.com

