Several local area wrestlers competed for Team South Dakota in AAU National Wrestling Tournaments at the MidAmerican Energy RecPlex in West Des Moines this past weekend. Over 1,200 wrestlers competed in five combined tournaments.
Leading the way was Pierre’s Josh Rydberg, who competed in the Junior/Senior Twin Rivers Dual Tournaments. Rydberg went 9-0, beating state champions from Texas and Montana. Rydberg said it was a good experience.
“I truly had a lot of fun on and off the mat,” Rydberg said. “I expected that I was gonna come to this tournament and get my butt kicked but I ended up winning it all. I wrestled smart and was very quick for a heavyweight since I’m undersized. I learned so much and gained a lot of experience against a high level of competition.”
Rydberg competed for the South Dakota Brawlers. The Brawlers went 2-6. They finished in seventh place. Individually, Rydberg said competing in the tournament will help him going into his senior year for the Govs.
“This will help me next year, and possibly into college,” Rydberg said. “I need to improve in all aspects of wrestling. I need to become the best version of myself that I can be, so I’ll continue to work hard and stay dedicated.”
Four Lyman Raiders and three Pierre Governors competed in the Freshman/Sophomore National Duals. Pierre’s Chance Carda competed for the South Dakota Rage. He went 7-1 in his matches, while the Rage went 6-2 as a team. The Rage placed third in the gold bracket.
Lyman’s Kellen Griffith, Rory McManus and Louie Thiry competed for South Dakota Fury. Griffith and Thiry went 4-4. McManus went 6-2. He earned All-American status for his performance. The Fury went 5-3. They placed second in the silver bracket.
Pierre’s Jacob Mason and Rylan Shrake, as well as Lyman’s Brayden Oldenkamp, competed for the South Dakota Mania. Mason went 2-6, while Shrake went 4-4. Oldenkamp went 2-3. The Mania went 1-7. They placed seventh in the silver bracket.
The Twin Rivers High School Girls Duals saw Pierre’s Hattie Baldwin, Ciara McFarling and Gianna Stangeland competing. Baldwin and Stangeland competed for the South Dakota Fire, while McFarling competed for the South Dakota Heat. Baldwin went 2-5, while McFarling went 4-4. Stangeland went 5-2. The Fire finished with a 3-4 record. The Heat went 5-3. They finished in fifth place.
Pierre’s Alex Oedekoven competed for the South Dakota Storm in the Lee Parmulak Middle School National Duals. Oedekoven went 7-1. The Storm went 4-4. They placed seventh in the Gold Bracket.
