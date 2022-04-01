The Pierre team took second place in the 10th/11th Grade Boys Maroon bracket at the Queen City Classic. Pictured are Ben Heisler, Jackson Edman, Jack Merkwan, Carson Ahartz, Jacob Mayer, Christian Busch and Josh Switzer. This team was coached by Teagan Gourneau and Tyson Floyd.
The Pierre team took second place in the 10th/11th Grade Boys Maroon bracket at the Queen City Classic. Pictured are Ben Heisler, Jackson Edman, Jack Merkwan, Carson Ahartz, Jacob Mayer, Christian Busch and Josh Switzer. This team was coached by Teagan Gourneau and Tyson Floyd.
The Stanley County girls placed fifth in the 10th/11th grade girls white bracket at the Queen City Classic. Pictured are: (back row, l to r) Kori Gabriel, Mattie Duffy, Kate Kramme, Tatum Scott and Racheal Runge; (front row, l to r) Isabella Talamantez, Annaliese Van Zee, Cadence Hand and Macyn Schmautz. This team was coached by Matthew Van Zee.
The Queen City Classic basketball tournament was held in Spearfish last weekend. A total of 27 local area teams saw action in the competition.
Leading the way was the Stanley County freshman boys, who were the lone local area team to win a championship. They defeated Highmore-Harrold 43-13, Akichita 46-41 and the Bison Cardinals 45-41.
One of the five local area teams that placed second in their brackets was the Pierre junior boys team. They defeated NCT Thunder 77-31 and the Hot Springs Bison 65-44, but they lost to Akichita 60-48. This team was coached by Teagan Gourneau and Tyson Floyd from Lyman. Highlights include Ben Heisler having five dunks in a single game, Carson Ahartz shooting 11 for 14 from three point range over three games, and Jackson Edman scoring 55 points combined in three games. Team members include Ben Heisler, Jackson Edman, Jack Merkwan, Carson Ahartz, Jacob Mayer, Christian Busch and Josh Switzer.
Four area teams placed third in their brackets, while three teams placed fourth. Five area teams placed fifth, while four teams placed sixth. Three area teams placed eighth. Full game results can be found at tourneymachine.com.
