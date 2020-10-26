A total of 738 cross country runners from across South Dakota converged on a snow-filled Hart Ranch in Rapid City on Saturday to compete in their respective State Cross Country races.
Class AAIn the girls race, Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Jessica Lutmer ended her career with an All-State medal by placing 15th with a time of 19:36.99. O’Gorman junior Alea Hardie won the race with a time of 17:58.70.
O’Gorman took home the girls team title by finishing with 51 points. Pierre T.F. Riggs finished in 16th with 400 points.
Junior Hayden Shaffer was the top performer for the Govs in the boys race. He finished in seventh place with a time of 16:45.79. Aberdeen Central junior Josh Martin won the boys race by finishing with a time of 15:55.34.
Sioux Falls Lincoln won the boys title by finishing with 43 points. Pierre T.F. Riggs finished in tenth place with 235 points.
Class A
Stanley County eighth grader Sarah Fosheim was the Lady Buffs’ top finisher in the girls race. She finished in 56th place by earning a time of 21:48.96. Hill City freshman Abby Cutler won the girls race by finishing with a time of 19:16.57. Hill City took home the girls cross country title by finishing with 32 points.
St. Thomas More senior Cody Farland won the boys race by finishing with a time of 16:15.55. Sioux Falls Christian won the boys team title by earning 26 points.
Class BHighmore-Harrold seventh grader Autumn Fallis was the top local finisher in the girls race. She earned 43rd place with a time of 21:58.97. Burke eighth grader Hallie Person won the girls race by finishing with a time of 19:24.02.
Kimball/White Lake took home the girls team title by earning 33 points.
Sully Buttes junior Griffin Petersen was the top local finisher in the boys race. He finished in 23rd place after earning a time of 18:27.84. Highmore-Harrold sophomore Dawson Hale finished in 68th place by earning a time of 19:53.88. Warner senior Cody Larson won the boys race by finishing with a time of 15:54.61.
Bison took home the boys team title by earning 32 points.
Graduating SeniorsSaturday’s race was the last race for Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Jessica Lutmer, who finishes her career as one of the most decorated runners in recent Pierre T.F. Riggs history. Other Pierre T.F. Riggs senior cross country runners include Blake Jones, Levi McKinley and Isaac Polak. Stanley County’s lone senior runner is Shantay Waldron, while Sully Buttes’ lone senior runner is Dohrion Eisterhold.
