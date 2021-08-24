The South Dakota 4-H State Finals Rodeo was held at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. Several local competitors finished in the top five in their events.

In the junior girls ranks, Pierre’s Makenzee Wheelhouse walked away with four top five finishes. She won the flag race, breakaway roping and goat tying events, and placed second in barrel racing. Wheelhouse’s performances gave her first in the all-around. Kennebec’s Brooke Diedrichs placed first in barrel racing.

In junior boys, Highmore’s Talon Ping finished first in the all-around after placing first in cattle riding and bareback steer riding. The duo of Reliance’s Rope Reis and Herrick’s Jayder Schoenebaum placed first in team roping. Reis also placed second in the all-around, while Pierre’s Walker West placed fourth.

Pierre T.F Riggs student Layni Stevens placed first in the senior girls all-around and pole bending. She also placed second in barrel racing. Fort Pierre’s Taylee Stroup placed fourth in goat tying, while Kennebec’s Caysen Gran placed second in breakaway roping.

Lastly, in the senior boys ranks, Blunt’s Payden Belkham and Long Valley’s Denton Good placed first in team roping. Highmore’s Grady Aasby placed second in steer wrestling, while Tate Hoffman placed third in the tie down. Reliance’s Buster Reis placed fifth in saddle bronc riding.

Full results for the State 4H Rodeo can be found at sd4hrodeo.org.

