Bismarck's Patrick Marbach races at Oahe Speedway in this photo from July 12.

The Oahe Speedway north of Pierre hosted races on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday races were shootout races. Sunday’s races were the sixth races in the Pepsi Points Series. The Summit Racing Equipment King of the Track came after the conclusion of Sunday’s races.

Saturday’s races saw Pierre’s Justin Tjeerdsma win the Box/No Box Shootout. Onida’s Evan Huse won the Junior Shootout, while Pierre’s Eddisen Engels finished runner-up. Pierre’s Mike Braley won the Bike/Sled Shootout, while Dusty Kracht finished runner-up. Charles Serbousek finished runner-up in the Trophy Shootout.

Sunday’s races saw Tjeersma finish runner-up in the Watty’s Garage Pro ET race. Pierre’s Bryon Henningsen won the Diesel Services Inc. Bike/Sled race, while Ray Horsley finished runner-up. Kylen Horsley finished runner-up in the Snap-On High School race. Onida’s Evan Huse won the L and O Acres Junior Major race, while Pierre’s Justin Ehlers finished runner-up.

The winners of racing classes, with the exception of the junior dragster winners, competed in the Summit Racing Equipment King of the Track. Lebanon’s John Scott DeMots won the event, while Lake Preston’s Todd Casper finished runner-up.

Action at the Oahe Speedway will continue on August 8-9. Saturday’s races will be Shootout races. Sunday’s races will be the seventh races in the Pepsi Points Series, with the addition of the NHRAtv.com Challenge.

