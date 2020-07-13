Races were held at the Oahe Speedway just north of Pierre on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday races were shootout races with the 11th Annual Junior Jam. Sunday’s races were the fifth race in the Pepsi Points Series.
Saturday’s races saw Pierre’s Ray Horsley win the Bike/Sled Shootout. Justin Ehlers finished runner-up in the Junior Major race, while Damen Horsley won the Junior Minor race.
Sunday’s races saw Randy Hirsch finish runner-up in the Watty’s Garage Pro ET race, while Ray Horsley won the Diesel Services Inc. Bike/Sled race. Doug Ripley finished runner-up in the Fearless Grain Marketing Sportsman race. Kylen Horsley won the L and O Acres Junior Major race, while Kaydence Horsley finished runner-up in the Aberdeen Wings Junior Minor race.
Racing action at the Oahe Speedway will pick back up on July 25-26. Saturday’s races will be Shootout Races. Sunday’s races will be the sixth race of the Pepsi Points Series, as well as the Summit Racing Equipment King of the Track race.
