The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association announced their 2020-21 Academic All-State boys and girls basketball teams on Monday. Six local senior athletes were named to their respective teams.
Pierre T.F. Riggs guard Bennett Dean and forward Houston Lunde were named to the Class AA Academic All-State boys team. Sully Buttes senior forward Rafe Wientjes and senior guard Garrett Petersen were named to the Class B All-State boys team.
Pierre T.F. Riggs senior forward Kenzie Gronlund was named to the Class AA Academic All-State Girls Basketball team, while Sully Buttes senior forward Jill Hofer was named to the Class B Academic All-State Girls Basketball team.
