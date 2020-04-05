Several local area athletes were named to the Academic All-State boys and girls team in an announcement made on Friday by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. Pierre T.F. Riggs High School had eight athletes and two managers honored. Stanley County had three athletes named, while Sully Buttes had one athlete named. Highmore-Harrold had four athletes honored.
Athletes from Pierre named to the Academic All-State teams include Paul Adam, Justin Houlette, Grey Zabel, Grant Judson, Layni Stevens, Kodi Severyn, Kylee Thorpe and Carlee Natvig. The two managers named were Janaina Zanin and Taeler Regynski.
Athletes from Stanley County that were honored include Liz Duffy, Karley Leafgreen and Kennedy Sommars. Kendra Kleven was the lone Sully Buttes athlete honored. Highmore-Harrold athletes honored include Dylan McDonnell, Oakley Jandreau, Lainey Aasby and Veronica Knippling.
