The 2020 South Dakota High School All-Star Football rosters were named recently. The 2020 South Dakota All-Star Football game that was to be held in Vermillion was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Red team has Sully Buttes seniors Jett Lamb and Nick Wittler. Lamb and Wittler have been a part of two State Football qualifying teams. Lamb is a lineman. He will continue his football career at Augustana. Wittler was the quarterback for the Chargers the past two seasons.
The Blue Team has Pierre T.F. Riggs lineman Grey Zabel, who will continue his football career at North Dakota State University. Zabel was a part of a Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team that won three straight Class 11AA State Football Championships. The last local athlete is Miller/Highmore-Harrold’s Dylan McDonnell. McDonnell was a quarterback and defensive back for the Rustlers.
