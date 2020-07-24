A total of 1,537 student-athletes were honored across 17 different sports as a part of the 2020 Summit League Academic Honor Roll in an announcement made by the league on Tuesday. Five of those athletes are from the Capitol City area.
On the South Dakota State University side are Pierre’s Landon Badger and Addison Eisenbeisz, as well as Fort Pierre’s Ashley Theobald. Theobald is a swimmer on the SDSU women’s swimming and diving team. Badger plays on the SDSU baseball team. Eisenbeisz jumps for the SDSU women’s track and field team.
On the University of South Dakota side are Onida’s Chloe Lamb and Pierre’s Joana Zanin. Lamb plays on the USD’s women’s basketball tam, while Zanin plays on the USD women’s soccer team.
221 SDSU athletes combined for 241 selections, while 214 USD athletes combined for 236 selections. Athletes can be counted on both the cross country and track and field teams. To be eligible for the Summit League Academic Honor Roll team, athletes must have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade point average, and must have a season of competition in the sport in which he or she is nominated.
