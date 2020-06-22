The State High School Finals Rodeo held at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre came to a conclusion this past weekend. There were several athletes from the Capital City area that placed well in their events.
Blunt’s Chase Yellowhawk placed second in bareback riding. Pierre’s Josi Stevens has a good weekend. She placed first in breakaway roping and pole bending, second in reined cow horse, and fifth in barrel racing, goat tying and girl’s cutting. Her sister Layni Stevens placed third in goat tying. Pierre’s Jaden Jessop placed seventh in bull riding. Onida’s Sully Paxton placed third in tiedown, while Rafe Wientjes placed fourth.
Athletes that finished in the top four in one or more of their events this weekend will compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, OK, on July 17-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.