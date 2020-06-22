The State High School Finals Rodeo held at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre came to a conclusion this past weekend. There were several athletes from the Capital City area that placed well in their events.

Blunt’s Chase Yellowhawk placed second in bareback riding. Pierre’s Josi Stevens has a good weekend. She placed first in breakaway roping and pole bending, second in reined cow horse, and fifth in barrel racing, goat tying and girl’s cutting. Her sister Layni Stevens placed third in goat tying. Pierre’s Jaden Jessop placed seventh in bull riding. Onida’s Sully Paxton placed third in tiedown, while Rafe Wientjes placed fourth.

Athletes that finished in the top four in one or more of their events this weekend will compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, OK, on July 17-23.

