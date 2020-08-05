The Central South Dakota 4-H Rodeo that was held this past weekend at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre saw several local athletes finish highly in their respective events.
In the senior events, the team of Onida’s Sully Paxton and Highmore’s Tate Hoffman placed fourth in team roping. Pierre’s Josi Stevens placed fourth in breakaway roping, while her sister Layni Stevens placed second in goat tying. Pierre’s Megan VanLiere placed second in pole bending, while Fort Pierre’s Jayda Tibbs placed third in ribbon roping.
In the junior events, Pierre’s MaKenzee Wheelhouse placed second in barrel racing. Pierre’s Taylyn Cass placed fourth in barrel racing and second in goat tying. Pierre’s Ryen Sheppick placed first in breakaway roping. Fort Pierre’s Tommie Martin and Pierre’s Charly Etzkorn placed second and third, respectively. Hayes’ Cayci Spencer placed third in the flag race, while Pierre’s Walker West placed fourth in goat tying.
The State 4H Rodeo will take place on August 14-16 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.
