The 49th South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo was held August 14th-16th in Fort Pierre. A total of 1114 youth ages 8-18 were enrolled for the 2020 4-H rodeo season, and 499 of those contestants qualified for the State Finals Rodeo.
The Dallas Heninger Memorial High point rides were earned by Adley Aman and Cash Schiley for Junior Cattle Riding, and Jack Rodenbaugh for Senior Boys Bull Riding. The Casey Tibbs High Point Saddle Bronc Ride went to Traylin Martin. The Delores Melvin Top Hand Buckles went to Megan VanLiere and Finn Hanson.
Scholarship recipients for the $250 4-H Finals Scholarship were Chloe Munson, Dawson Phillips, Madison Moody, and Finn Hanson. The Faye Deal Memorial Scholarship recipients were Elle Pieper and Kaylee Trent.
Honored as 2020 SD 4-H Finals Distinguished Volunteers and given commemorative knives from Tres Rios were John Powell, Vincent Mitchell, Doc Wolf, Warren Barton and Sam Seymour. Accepting a framed back number was Keith Gebhardt, Pauline and Burt Witte, Jimmie Nicolaus, Teri and Donnie Heninger, and Mike Steiger.
South Dakota is one of two states with an organized 4-H Rodeo program. It originated in 1971. Many great cowboys and cowgirls who compete at the collegiate, national, and professional rodeo level were also South Dakota 4-H Rodeo Champions and competitors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.