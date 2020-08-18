State 4-H Rodeo

The American flag, rodeo, a kid, and 4-H. This great combination is the 2020 South Dakota State 4-H Finals Rodeo, Aug. 14-16, at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.

 Photo by Del Bartels

The 49th South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo was held August 14th-16th in Fort Pierre. A total of 1114 youth ages 8-18 were enrolled for the 2020 4-H rodeo season, and 499 of those contestants qualified for the State Finals Rodeo.

The Dallas Heninger Memorial High point rides were earned by Adley Aman and Cash Schiley for Junior Cattle Riding, and Jack Rodenbaugh for Senior Boys Bull Riding. The Casey Tibbs High Point Saddle Bronc Ride went to Traylin Martin. The Delores Melvin Top Hand Buckles went to Megan VanLiere and Finn Hanson.

Scholarship recipients for the $250 4-H Finals Scholarship were Chloe Munson, Dawson Phillips, Madison Moody, and Finn Hanson. The Faye Deal Memorial Scholarship recipients were Elle Pieper and Kaylee Trent.

Honored as 2020 SD 4-H Finals Distinguished Volunteers and given commemorative knives from Tres Rios were John Powell, Vincent Mitchell, Doc Wolf, Warren Barton and Sam Seymour. Accepting a framed back number was Keith Gebhardt, Pauline and Burt Witte, Jimmie Nicolaus, Teri and Donnie Heninger, and Mike Steiger.

South Dakota is one of two states with an organized 4-H Rodeo program. It originated in 1971. Many great cowboys and cowgirls who compete at the collegiate, national, and professional rodeo level were also South Dakota 4-H Rodeo Champions and competitors.

