Tatum Scott

Stanley County's Tatum Scott battles with a pair of Winner Warriors for the ball during a game at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Dec. 15. The Buffs girls opened their 2020 season by losing their fifth game in a row to the Philip Scotties on Dec. 17.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team competed against the Philip Scotties in Philip on Thursday night. The Scotties defeated the Buffs 36-25.

The Scotties jumped out to a 9-1 lead after the first quarter. The Buffs girls responded in the second quarter by outscoring the Scotties 9-4 to cut the Scotties’ lead to 13-10 at halftime. The Scotties pushed their lead to 26-14 after the third quarter. The Buffs girls outscored the Scotties 11-10 in the fourth quarter, but they were not able to earn the victory. No individual statistics were sent to the Capital Journal.

The Scotties improved to 2-1 with the victory. They will next see action against the Kadoka Area Kougars (2-1) in Kadoka on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. MT. The Buffs girls start the season 0-5. They will next see action against the Jones County Coyotes (1-1) on Tuesday at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.

