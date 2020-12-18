The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team competed against the Philip Scotties in Philip on Thursday night. The Scotties defeated the Buffs 36-25.
The Scotties jumped out to a 9-1 lead after the first quarter. The Buffs girls responded in the second quarter by outscoring the Scotties 9-4 to cut the Scotties’ lead to 13-10 at halftime. The Scotties pushed their lead to 26-14 after the third quarter. The Buffs girls outscored the Scotties 11-10 in the fourth quarter, but they were not able to earn the victory. No individual statistics were sent to the Capital Journal.
The Scotties improved to 2-1 with the victory. They will next see action against the Kadoka Area Kougars (2-1) in Kadoka on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. MT. The Buffs girls start the season 0-5. They will next see action against the Jones County Coyotes (1-1) on Tuesday at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.