The Oahe Capitals girls varsity team played a pair of games this past weekend. They played the Aberdeen Cougars in Aberdeen on Saturday, and the Rushmore Thunder at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Sunday.
Saturday’s game did not go the way of the Capitals. They lost 13-1. The Cougars scored six goals in the first period, four goals in the second period, and three goals in the third period. The lone Capitals goal was scored by Jenna Keyser on a power play about a minute into the second period.
Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart-From had 44 saves, while Cougars goalie Ava Myhre had eight saves. The Cougars held a heavy 57-9 shots on goal advantage.
Sunday’s game did not start out that well for the Capitals. Ella Aase scored a goal for the Thunder in both the first and second period. Olivia Swenson got the Capitals on the board with a power play goal with about two minutes to go in the second period. Both teams traded goals and the lead in the third period. Jessa McTighe tied things up at 4-4 with about three minutes to go. The Capitals took the lead about 40 seconds later when Kaitlyn Swenson scored. The Capitals were able to hold on for a 5-4 victory.
Stewart-From had 18 saves for the Capitals, while Brisa Thomas had 14 saves for the Thunder. The Thunder held a slight 22-20 shots on goal advantage.
The Capitals (2-5) will play a pair of road games this coming weekend. They will play the Mitchell Marlins (5-4) in Mitchell on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT. The Capitals will play the undefeated Sioux Falls Flyers (8-0) in Sioux Falls on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. CT.
Full scoring summaries for Oahe Capitals girls varsity games Oahe Capitals at Aberdeen Cougars — Saturday, January 11 First Period
A — Madalynn Witte goal, assist by Kailyn Poppen, 1:33
A — Morgan Dean goal, assist by Kaitlyn Holland, 3:00
A — Jocelyn Orr goal, assist by Kailyn Poppen, 5:23
A — Morgan Dean goal, assist by Jocelyn Orr, 6:09
A — Kensington Eckhoff goal, assists by Estelle Harrison and Danielle Podoll, 6:57
A — Madalynn Witte goal, assist by Ema Rehder, 8:16
Second Period
O — Jenna Keyser power play, 1:17
A — Kaitlyn Holland goal, assists by Jocelyn Orr and Shelby Nash, 1:43
A — Kaitlyn Holland goal, 2:16
A — Kaitlyn Holland goal, assists by Estelle Harrison and Jocelyn Orr, 8:20
A — Sydney Hofer goal, assists by Kensington Eckhoff and Kaitlyn Holland, 15:27
Third Period
A — Madalynn Witte goal, assist by Kensington Eckhoff, 3:58
A — Kensington Eckhoff goal, 12:18
A — Madalynn Witte goal, assists by Ema Rehder and Kailyn Poppen, 13:54
Oahe Capitals versus Rushmore Thunder — Sunday, January 12 First Period
R — Ella Aase goal, assist by Angeline Rasby, 13:31
Second Period
R — Ella Aase power play goal, 4:31
O — Olivia Swenson power play goal, 15:49
Third Period
O — Jessa McTighe shorthanded goal, 0:38
O — Adisyn Gray goal, assist by Sara Bierne, 6:16
R — Kya Olson goal, assists by Lillie Hoffman and Lucia Vidas, 10:49
R — Angeline Rasby goal, 11:23
O — Jessa McTighe goal, assists by Brylee Kafka and Jenna Keyser, 14:15
O — Kaitlyn Swenson goal, 14:54
