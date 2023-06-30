CWS Finals Baseball

LSU closer Gavin Guidry, left, hugs teammates after defeating Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. LSU won the national championship 18-4.

 Rebecca S. Gratz / AP

LSU went from its low point of the season to the ultimate high in a span of 24 hours.

A day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game, LSU cranked up its offense and won its first national title since 2009 with an 18-4 victory over Florida on Monday night in the third and deciding game of the finals.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments