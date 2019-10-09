Junior lineman Houston Lunde and junior setter Miah Kienholz were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Lunde was thrown into a tough situation for his first start on varsity, with finding out the morning of the game that the normal starter was sick and he was in. Lunde played a great game and helped the offense to another 50-point performance. He also is the long snapper for field goals, and he has done a great job this season. His performance this week was the epitome of always being ready for your number to be called, and performing at your best when you get your opportunity.
Kienholz had a great game versus Brandon Valley, leading the team with 45 assists. She was 14-for-15 in serving, and had eight digs in a big ESD win for the Governors. Kienholz was hitting on all cylinders, and she moved the ball across the net for the hitters to be successful. Kienholz put together an all around great effort.
