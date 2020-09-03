Pierre T.F. Riggs senior cross country runner Jessica Lutmer and the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football defensive line were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Lutmer won the varsity girls race last weekend at her final home race of her career. Not only did Lutmer win the race, she beat two opponents for the first time in her career. Lutmer’s coaches are very proud of the way she has prepared herself this summer and during the season so far. Lutmer has logged over 450 miles this summer, and it shows. Lutmer won the 4000 meter race in 16:09. Lutmer’s coach are very proud of her. To be a senior and start off her season like this is a great story for a runner who has worked so hard the past four years to get herself in this position.
The Govs defensive line is made up of senior nose tackle Preston Taylor, senior lineman Gunnar Gehring and senior lineman Jayce Beastrom. The Govs defensive line had an amazing first game of the season. They led the defense to a shutout of the Sturgis Brown Scoopers, as well as breakfast for Tuesday’s film study. The trio of Beastrom, Taylor and Gehring accumulated 17 tackles (of the team total of 41), six tackles for loss totalling 23 yards, two sacks and a safety. They set the tone physically for a defense that held Sturgis to under ten yards of total offense for the entire game. Their leadership and physicality will continue to set the pace for the defense as the Govs move along into the season.
