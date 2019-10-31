Pierre T.F. Riggs junior cross country runner Jessica Lutmer and senior wide receiver/defensive end Chase Sattgast were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Lutmer has worked so hard since last season to get to this point. She has dedicated her summer, running over 350 miles to contend for a state medal. Lutmer’s work ethic is phenomenal, and it is awesome to coach this young lady. At the state meet this season, Lutmer placed 31st in the 5000 meters in a time of 20:30. There were a total of 118 runners in the girls race. Lutmer beat 87 other runners. She fell just short of top 25, which is All-State, but this girl deserves the credit of being a great leader on this team and somebody who gave it their all, even though she just missed her goal. Coach Keyes is proud to say that Lutmer has one more go at this goal next season, and he is sure she will once again give it everything she has to achieve that goal.
Sattgast had a great game against Douglas last week, tallying seven tackles with two sacks for 19 yards. He has been very difficult for teams to block on the edge, and has done a great job continuing to build his craft and learning the game. Sattgast also does a great job in practice often working to give the offense a great look week-in and week-out. The coaches are proud of the season Sattgast is having, and they are thankful for having him in the program.
