Pierre T.F. Riggs senior cross country runner Jessica Lutmer and junior cross country runner Hayden Shaffer were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Oct. 19-24. Here is their nominations:
Lutmer has been running high school cross country since the seventh grade. She just ran her last cross country meet of her high school career at the State Cross Country Meet at Hart Ranch in Rapid City. Lutmer had not placed in the State Cross Country Meet before this season. This was her last chance to do something she had never accomplished, which is to be named All-State in Class AA by placing in the Top 25. Lutmer ran the best race of her career in her final race by placing 15th. This was not an easy task, because she had to beat 100 runners to accomplish at the State level. Her time was 19:36 for a 5K. The conditions were far from pleasant. The temperature was 25 degrees with wind gusting at 10 miles per hour with snow falling. Lutmer placed 21st out of all three classes at the State Meet, which is considered Combined All-State. This ending for Lutmer meant everything to her. She put everything she could into her final State Meet. Lutmer is a great person in and out of the classroom. She works very hard to meet her goals. Her coaches are grateful and honored to say that they have coached her. They wish her the best in continuing her cross country career at the University of Sioux Falls.
Shaffer had the best finish for a Pierre runner at the State Cross Country Meet in the past 12 years. The last time a boy runner from Pierre was in the Top 10 was back in 2008 when Alec Espeland finished second. Shaffer’s performance was spectacular. Shaffer ran in the ESD Championships in Aberdeen two weeks ago, where he placed 10th overall. He followed that up with a seventh place finish in the State Cross Country Meet. The top two teams in the State Meet this year were Sioux Falls Lincoln and Rapid City Stevens, who are not even in the ESD. Shaffer beat 12 runners in the state that he had never beaten before in his running career. The Govs cross country coaches told the kids all week that they wanted terrible conditions at the State meet because they figured it would help them. The thought was that other teams would complain more. Shaffer as the captain agreed. His time was 16:45 in a 5K. This was his best time of the season. Shaffer received a medal for his seventh place finish, and was considered All-State in Class AA. He finished in 12th place overall to earn a Combined All-State honor. Shaffer’s coaches told him all season that he needed to wear spikes, even though Shaffer doesn’t like to because he got blisters the last time he wore them. His coaches reiterated this need due to the conditions being snowy and slippery. While Shaffer didn’t like the idea, his coaches are sure that Shaffer is glad that he wore them now.
