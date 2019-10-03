Junior cross country runner Jessica Lutmer and sophomore cross country runner Hayden Shaffer were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Lutmer has led the Pierre girls cross country team in the past four meets. She has improved her quality of running in each of those four races. Every time Lutmer has raced this year, she has made herself a better runner for the next race. At the Rapid City Invitational, Lutmer placed 19th in a field of 90 runners. Lutmer received a t-shirt for placing in the Top 20. You know when a runner does well when they beat runners that beat them just a week before, and that is what Lutmer did. The coaches are very proud of the way Lutmer has worked and focused on what goals she wants to accomplish. She is a great role model to have on the team. The coaches look forward to seeing Lutmer get better and better as the season goes on.
Shaffer has led the boys cross country team the past four weeks. This past week at the Rapid City Invitational, Shaffer placed 18th out of 103 runners in the varsity division. This was his best performance of the season and his career. Shaffer ran his 5000 meter distance in 17:36, which improved his best time that he ran just a few weeks ago. Shaffer received a t-shirt for placing in the top 20 in a very talented varsity race that included some of the top runners from Wyoming and South Dakota. Shaffer is not only a good runner, but a great kid to coach.
