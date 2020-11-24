Pierre T.F. Riggs senior cross country runner Jessica Lutmer signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in cross country at the University of Sioux Falls during a signing ceremony at the Riggs High School cafeteria on Monday night. Lutmer was joined by her family, coaches, friends and basketball teammates.

Lutmer has been the top runner for the Governors girls cross country team for the past couple of seasons. Lutmer started the season by winning the Pierre Invitational. She also earned All-ESD and All-State honors. Lutmer placed eighth at the ESD Meet, and 15th at the State Meet. Lutmer told the Capital Journal why she chose to run at the University of Sioux Falls.

“I chose USF because it felt like home when I first visited,” Lutmer said. “I really like the Sioux Falls feel. It’s still a big city, but I really liked the small school size. The coaching staff and team was really welcoming when I went on my official visit there as well.”

Lutmer will major in elementary education. She hopes to become an elementary teacher someday.

Tags

Load comments