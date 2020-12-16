The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team took to the road on Tuesday night for a Class B battle with the Lyman Raiders at the Lyman Gardens in Presho. The Raiders emerged victorious by a 63-33 score.
The Raiders jumped on the Chargers early and often in the first half. They raced out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter, and a 37-13 lead at halftime. The Raiders kept up that momentum in the second half. They extended their lead to 53-26 after the third quarter before putting the finishing touches on their victory.
The Chargers were led by senior forward Rafe Wientjes, who had 13 points. Junior forward Jesse Schall added nine points, while senior guard Garrett Petersen had six points. The Chargers made just three of their 18 free throw attempts. They also had 25 turnovers in the loss.
The Raiders were led by the duo of senior guard Tyson Floyd and junior forward Stockton McClanahan. Both players had 15 points each. Senior forward Cruz Garnos and Junior Toby Estes had eight points each. The Raiders made 10 of their 15 attempts from the charity stripe. They had 11 turnovers.
The Raiders improved to 2-0 with the victory. They will next see action on Friday against the Rapid City Christian Comets (2-0) in Rapid City. Games are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m. MT. The Chargers fall to 0-1 with the loss. They will next see action against the Winner Warriors (2-0) in Winner on Saturday. Games are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. CT.
