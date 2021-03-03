The Lyman Raiders boys basketball team hosted the Philip Scotties at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Tuesday in a Region 7B playoff game. The Raiders came away with a 55-22 victory.
The Raiders held a 17-7 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 33-10 at halftime, and 50-17 after three quarters. Both teams scored five points each in the fourth quarter.
Junior center Toby Estes led the Raiders with 13 points. Senior guard Tyson Floyd had 12 points. Junior guards Sam McClanahan and Colton Collins each had seven points.
Freshman center Bryce Westby led the Scotties with six points. Freshman guard Jess Jones had four points. Freshman guard Lane Kuchenbecker and sophomore center Samuel Hand each had three points.
The Scotties end their season with a 6-15 record. The Raiders (17-4, no. 2 in Region 7B) will next see action against the no. 3 ranked Kadoka Area Kougars (14-6) at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Raiders defeated the Kougars 64-34 on Feb. 19 in Presho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.