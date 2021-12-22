The Lyman Raiders boys and girls basketball teams both saw action in a doubleheader against the Bennett County Warriors in Martin on Saturday.
The girls varsity game saw the Warriors gain a 10-4 lead after the first quarter. They took a 16-13 lead into halftime. The Raiders responded by taking a 25-23 lead after the third quarter. The Warriors came away with a 41-37 win after outscoring the Raiders 18-12 in the fourth quarter.
Eighth grade center Mak Scott led the Raiders with 20 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Sophomore guard Skyler Volmer added nine points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
On the boys side, the Raiders led 19-8 after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 33-17 at halftime, and 56-27 after three quarters. The Raiders put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Warriors 14-8 in the fourth quarter to win 70-35.
Senior center Toby Estes led the Raiders with 20 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Senior forward Stockton McClanahan had 16 points and two steals, while senior guard Sam McClanahan had 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The Raiders girls are now 0-3, while the Raiders boys are 2-0. They will next see action against the Timber Lake Panthers in Timber Lake on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 11 a.m. MT. The Panthers girls are 3-1, while the Panthers boys are 4-0.
