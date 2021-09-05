The Lyman Raiders and Sully Buttes Chargers football teams went to battle on the gridiron In Onida on Friday night. The Raiders won 44-6.
The game was scoreless in the first quarter. The Raiders got on the board when senior running back Colton Collins scored on a two yard touchdown. About a minute later, the Raiders pushed their lead to 14-0 when junior Teagan Gourneau took an errant Landon Hepker pass 43 yards for a touchdown. The Raiders added a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to push their lead to 30-0. Sully Buttes finally got on the board in the fourth quarter when Hepker connected with junior wide receiver Marshall Wittler from six yards out, but that was all the scoring they would muster. Collins added two more touchdowns to put the game away.
Gourneau did it all for the Raiders in their win. He had 79 passing yards, 52 rushing yard, 22 receiving yards, two interceptions, one interception return for a touchdown and one rushing touchdown. Collins added 216 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Sam McClanahan had 22 passing yards and a touchdown on an end around play in the third quarter. The Raiders finished with 396 total yards of offense.
Hepker completed five of 15 passes for 32 yards and one touchdown. Senior running back Jordan Schall added 56 rushing yards. The Chargers had 103 total yards of offense.
The Raiders (2-0) will next see action against the White River Tigers (0-2) in Presho on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Chargers (2-1) will play the Stanley County Buffaloes (0-3) on Friday in Onida. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Friday’s game will be Homecoming for the Chargers.
