The Class 9AA All-State football team was released on Wednesday. The team was voted on by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. The Lyman Raiders had two honorees, while the Stanley County Buffaloes had one.
Lyman senior offensive lineman TJ Moran leads the way for local nominees. Moran blocked for a team that had 2,663 yards rushing, 991 yards passing, and 418 total points.
“TJ is a hard working weight room kid,” Raiders coach Mike Kieffer said. “After an injury to one of our senior lineman, TJ had to step up and take control of our line.”
The second nominee from Lyman was senior running back Colton Collins. Collins had 1,874 rushing yards on 213 carries and 24 touchdowns.
“Colton is the toughest kid I’ve ever coached,” Kieffer said. “He never missed a snap due to injury. He’s very deserving of being an All-State running back again.”
The lone Stanley County nominee is senior lineman Stran Scott. Scott blocked for a Buffs team that had 1,886 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. The Buffs also had 1,170 passing yards.
“Stran is big, physical, aggressive and coachable,” Buffs coach Max Foth said of Scott.
The Buffs’ season ended with a 30-0 first round playoff loss to the Lyman Raiders in Presho. The Raiders’ season ended one week later in a dramatic 24-18 loss to Timber Lake with five seconds remaining in the game.
The Class 9AA All-American was Platte-Geddes senior linebacker Grayson Hanson. A notable inclusion on the Class 9AA All-American team is Garretson junior kicker Jenna VanHolland, who became the first female to be named to any All-State football team in South Dakota history.
