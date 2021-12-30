Purchase Access

The Lyman Raiders girls basketball team saw action twice this week on the road. They played the Timber Lake Panthers in Timber Lake on Tuesday, and the James Valley Christian Vikings in the Huron Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s game saw the Raiders and Panthers battle to a 63-63 tie at the end of regulation, sending the game into overtime. The Raiders outscored the Panthers 6-3 in overtime to win 69-66. Tuesday’s win was the first of the season for the Raiders.

Sophomore guard Skyler Volmer led the Raiders with a career high 33 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Eighth grade center Mak Scott had 13 points and four rebounds, while senior guard Ellie Erikson added nine points and four rebounds. Sophomore forward Kenzie Laverdure had seven points and nine rebounds, while sophomore guard Annie Brakke had six points, five steals and five assists.

Wednesday’s game saw the Vikings and Raiders tied 35-35 after three quarters. The Vikings outscored the Raiders 16-7 in the fourth quarter to win 51-42.

Eighth grade center Mak Scott led the Raiders with 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Sophomore guard Skyler Volmer added 11 points and 11 rebounds, while senior guard Ellie Erikson had eight points.

The Raiders (1-4) will next see action against the Burke Cougars (0-4) in Burke on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

