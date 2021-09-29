Lyman wrestling coach Chad Johnson shouts instructions to his son Gunner Johnson during Gunner's 182 pound championship match against Philip Area's Jesse Hostutler at the Region 4B Wrestling Tournament at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Feb. 20. Johnson was inducted into the Dakota Wesleyan Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Longtime Lyman wrestling coach Chad Johnson earned another honor this past weekend. He was inducted into the Dakota Wesleyan University Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Sherman Center in the DWU Campus in Mitchell.
Johnson was a three-time NAIA National Wrestling Qualifier from 2000-2002. He placed fourth in the GPAC Conference Tournament in 2001, and second in 2002. Johnson has the school record for fastest pin at :09 seconds. He was an NAIA All-American in 2001.
Johnson told the crowd during his speech that he chose DWU because of its small town atmosphere.
“The staff was welcoming, and they made me feel like family,” Johnson said. “I didn’t get that from other schools I visited. At DWU, I was a person, not a number or an ID badge.”
Prior to his time at DWU, Johnson was a seven-time letterwinner for the Lyman Raiders wrestling team. He placed four times in the Class B State Wrestling Tournament. Johnson is one of the more prolific wrestlers in Lyman history, as he picked up 211 wins. Johnson initially decided to go to DWU in 1998, but life intervened. Johnson stayed back a year to help at the family farm while his grandfather was undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer. After a year off, Johnson reported to football camp at DWU in 1999. Johnson played for the DWU football team for two seasons before deciding to focus solely on wrestling.
Johnson reflected on his career by thanking his coaches, his teammates and his support system.
“I was just a chubby kid from Lyman County having fun in a sport where it was okay to be angry and aggressive,” Johnson said. “It was okay to knock the tar out of someone in practice, and still be best friends afterwards. It was okay to step on the mat, and hit the pause button on life.”
Johnson, who graduated from DWU in 2003, will be entering his 19th year as the Lyman wrestling coach this season. He stepped into a new role as the Jobs for America’s Graduates program instructor at Lyman this year after previously teaching in the elementary and middle school. Johnson lives in Kennebec with his wife Darcy, and sons Gunner and Maverick.
