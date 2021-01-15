The Stanley County and Lyman Raiders boys basketball teams both saw action on Thursday at the Jones County Invitational Tournament in Murdo. The Raiders took on the Colome Cowboys, while the Buffs faced the Bennett County Warriors.
The first game of the day saw the Raiders defeat the Cowboys 65-30. The Raiders raced out to a 20-4 first quarter lead, and they never looked back. They extended their lead to 36-12 at halftime, and 51-21 after three quarters. The Raiders put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Cowboys 14-9 in the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys were led by sophomore guard Billy Looking Cloud, who had eight points. Senior forward Michael Supik added six points, while sophomore forward Kash Heath had four points.
Junior forward Stockton McClanahan led the Raiders, and all scorers, with 14 points. Junior center Toby Estes added nine points, while junior guard Sam McClanahan had eight points.
The Buffs/Warriors game that followed the Raiders/Cowboys game went in a similar fashion. The Buffs jumped out to a 14-9 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 24-15 at halftime, and 45-32 after three quarters. The Buffs outscored the Warriors 13-6 in the fourth quarter to clinch a 58-38 victory.
Junior guard Deryck Two Bulls led the Warriors with 13 points. Sophomore guard Earl Richards had eight points. Sam and Jade Byrne each added five points.
Senior forward Nathan Cook led the Buffs with 19 points. Junior guard Lathan Prince added 15 points.
The Raiders (5-1) and Buffs (4-3) were scheduled to play each other on Friday night, but that game was canceled due to a COVID-19 situation on the Stanley County roster. Instead of the game being declared a forfeit, it was instead declared a no-contest. South Dakota High School Activities Association assistant executive director John Krogstrand said that anything missed due to COVID-19 is typically declared a no contest.
“For our purposes, games such as this are simply removed from the schedules, and options are given to reschedule if a date/time/location makes it work out between the participating schools,” Krogstrand said. “In-season tournaments for basketball, whether they're conference or otherwise, are essentially in a position to make the call on how to handle bracket advancement themselves. A bye/forfeit type situation such as this might be handled differently at the conference tourney or the regular season tourney differently than it does in counting towards a team's 20 games in a season, powerpoints and the like.”
The Raiders will face the winner of the game between the White River Tigers and Kadoka Area Kougars on Saturday in the Jones County Invitational Championship. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Buffs are next scheduled to take on the Custer Wildcats (5-5) in Custer next Saturday. Games are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. MT.
