The Lyman Raiders and Sully Buttes Chargers cross country team competed in the Region 4B Cross Country Meet at the Gettysburg Country Club in Gettysburg on Thursday. A total of 133 athletes saw action in four races.
On the girls varsity side, the Potter County Battlers placed first as a team after getting a score of 8 points. Individually, Lyman eighth grader Maggie Lingemann placed 23rd, while eighth grader Taleyna McBride-Winger finished in 34th place. Highmore-Harrold eighth grader Autumn Fallis placed first with a time of 19:17.00.
The Raiders placed ninth in the boys varsity team standings after earning 94 points. Miller took home the Region title after earning a score of 11 points.
Sully Buttes senior Griffin Petersen was the highest placing local athlete in the boys varsity division. He placed fifth with a time of 17:42.55. Lyman senior Tristan Penny placed 20th with a time of 18:58.47. Miller freshman Pierce Baumberger won the boys varsity race with a time of 16:51.64.
Potter County junior Tori Crook placed first in the girls junior varsity race with a time of 18:17.06. Miller eighth grader Isaiah Gortmaker placed first in the boys junior varsity race with a time of 15:33.89. There were no local athletes in either junior varsity race.
Petersen and Penny each qualified for the Class B State Cross Country Meet that will be held at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls on Saturday. Races are scheduled to start at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.