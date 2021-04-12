The Lyman Raiders track and field team competed in the Bill Pistulka Invitational in Winner on Saturday. The meet was the first track meet of the season for the Raiders.
As a boys team, the Raiders finished in fifth place with a team score of 49. The Winner Warriors placed first with a team score of 133, while Valentine came in second with a team score of 103.5. On the girls side, the Raiders placed tenth with a team score of 9. Valentine took home the girls title with a team score of 130, while Winner came in second place with a score of 81.33.
Individually, the Raiders boys team was led by junior TJ Moran, who placed first in the boys shot put. Junior Isaac Thomas placed second in the 300 meter hurdles, while junior Stockton McClanahan placed second in the triple jump.
The Raiders girls team was led by junior Ellie Erikson. She tied for fourth place in the 300 meter hurdles, and also placed fifth in the 100 meter hurdles and 100 meter dash.
The Raiders track and field team will next see action at the Harry Weller Invitational in Kadoka on Tuesday. Action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.