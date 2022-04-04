The Lyman Raider competed in the Bill Pistulka Invitational at Warrior Field in Winner on Saturday. A total of 12 teams competed in the event.
Individually, the Raiders girls were led by senior Ellie Erikson. She placed fifth in the 100 meter dash, and sixth in the 100 meter hurdles. Senior TJ Moran led the Raiders boys. He placed first in the discus throw, and fourth in the shot put. Senior Zack Oldenkamp also placed eighth in the shot put. Freshman Aksel Ehlers placed third in the high jump, and sixth in the 300 meter hurdles. Sophomore Rory McManus placed fourth in the 300 meter hurdles, and eighth in the 100 meter dash. Freshman Mason Ryan placed eighth in the 1600 meter run to round out the Raiders.
In relays, the team of Rory McManus, Benjamin Herman, Carter Jones and Jonathan Herman placed seventh in the boys 4x100 meter relay. The boys 4x200 meter relay team of Benjamin Herman, Carter Jones, Jonathan Herman and Memphis Choal also placed seventh.
The Raiders will next see action at the Battler Invitational at the Gettysburg Sports Complex in Gettysburg next Tuesday. Starting time is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. Other teams competing in the event include Faulkton Area, Herreid/Selby Area, Hitchcock-Tulare, Leola, Lower Brule, North Central, Potter County, South Border, Stanley County and Zeeland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.