Louie Thiry
Lyman's Louie Thiry, seen here in action in the Stanley County Invitational, placed first at 285 pounds at the Hot Springs Holiday Extravaganza Tournament on Saturday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Lyman Raiders wrestling team had a busy weekend in Hot Springs last weekend. They competed in three duals on Friday before taking part in the Hot Springs Holiday Extravaganza Tournament on Saturday.

The first dual saw the Raiders lose 51-27 to the Custer Wildcats. Winning wrestlers for Lyman include Louie Thiery, Hunter Collins, Kellen Griffith, Shilo Mowry and Tance Wagner. Mowry had the fastest pin when he defeated Custer’s Joel Tramp in 29 seconds.

The second dual saw the Raiders defeat the host Hot Springs Bison 66-18. The Raiders won nine matches by pinfall and two matches by forfeit. Rory McManus recorded the fastest pin when he defeated Keaton Bissonnette in 16 seconds.

The final dual saw the Raiders defeat the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers 60-21. The Raiders won six matches by forfeit and four matches by pinfall. McManus once again recorded the fastest pin when he defeated Cope Williams in one minute and four seconds.

Saturday’s tournament saw the Raiders place second out of 17 teams with a score of 162.0. Philip Area placed first with a score of 255.5, while Miller/Highmore-Harrold placed third with a score of 154.5.

Individually, sophomore Louie Thiry led the Raiders by placing first at 285 pounds. Kellen Griffith placed third at 132 pounds, while Shilo Mowry placed third at 138 pounds. Tance Wagner placed third at 152 pounds, while Rory McManus placed third at 170 pounds. Gunner Johnson rounded out the Raiders by placing third at 182 pounds. Freshman Braydon Oldenkamp recorded the fastest pin for the Raiders when he defeated Rapid City Stevens’ Tucker Wuertzer in 12 seconds in a 120 pound match.

The Raiders will next see action at the McCook Central/Montrose Invitational in Salem next Friday. Starting time is scheduled for 9 a.m. CT.

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

