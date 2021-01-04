The Lyman Raiders wrestling team competed in the McCook Central/Montrose Invitational in Salem on Saturday. A total of 11 teams competed in the tournament.
The Raiders finished in eighth place out of 11 teams with 39 team points. The Canton C-Hawks won the tournament after earning a score of 252 team points. The Winner Warriors came in second with 239.5 team points.
Individually, the Raiders were led by junior Kennadee Shook, who took first place in the girls 132-140 division by defeating Canton’s Emma Neu by pinfall. Junior Shilo Mowry also won his placing match. He defeated Burke/Gregory’s Kort Schonebaum by 11-0 major decision. Other wrestlers who placed in their weight classes include sophomore Tina Shields, sophomore Gunner Johnson, freshman Easton Robbins, freshman Kellen Griffith, seventh grader Ayden Brakke and sophomore Demery Hood.
The Raiders will next see action at the Mid-Dakota Monster in Presho this coming weekend. The tournament starts on Friday at 10 a.m. CT. Action will continue on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.
