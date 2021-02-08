The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team took to the road to play the Brandon Valley Lynx in Brandon on Saturday. The Lynx defeated the Govs 80-46.
The Lynx jumped out 19-6 in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 38-22 at halftime, and 67-30 after three quarters. The Govs outscored the Lynx 16-13 in the fourth quarter, but the game was already well in hand.
The Govs were led by sophomore guard Lincoln Kienholz, who had 11 points. Junior guard Matthew Hanson added eight points.
Junior guard Riley Miller led the Lynx with 16 points. Senior center Jay Jurgens had 13 points, while senior guard Jackson Hilton had 11 points. Senior center Payton Tietjan rounded out the double digit Lynx scorers with 10 points.
The no. 6 ranked Brandon Valley Lynx (8-5) will next play the no. 11 ranked Watertown Arrows (5-9) in Watertown on Tuesday. That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The no. 12 ranked Govs (5-9) will next play the no. 17 ranked Huron Tigers (2-11) in Huron on Tuesday. That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
