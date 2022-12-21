During the summer before his senior season, Jason Maciejczak attended a football camp hosted by the University of Nebraska. The coaching staff liked what they saw from the soon-to-be Pierre Governor, but they didn’t offer him.

Fast forward to December, and Maciejczak will be a Nebraska Cornhusker next fall. He announced his move to the Big Ten program on Monday afternoon through his Twitter account. Maciejczak had been committed to the University of North Dakota since July 27.

Pierre's Jason Maciejczak flipped his commitment from North Dakota to Nebraska football on Monday afternoon.
Pierre's Jason Maciejczak was a two-way lineman for the Govs. Defensively, he disrupted opposing backfields all season long, finishing with 34 tackles (nine solo, 25 assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
At nine years old, Jason Maciejczak played for The Elks, a midget football league team in Rapid City.

