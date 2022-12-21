During the summer before his senior season, Jason Maciejczak attended a football camp hosted by the University of Nebraska. The coaching staff liked what they saw from the soon-to-be Pierre Governor, but they didn’t offer him.
Fast forward to December, and Maciejczak will be a Nebraska Cornhusker next fall. He announced his move to the Big Ten program on Monday afternoon through his Twitter account. Maciejczak had been committed to the University of North Dakota since July 27.
University of North Dakota, thank you! Can’t thank you guys enough for the relationships we’ve built and people we’ve met!With that being said I am extremely blessed for the opportunity play in the Big 10 and very excited to announce I am committing to the University of Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/kVt4Tf4Diu— Maciejczak_64 (@Maciejczak6) December 19, 2022
After basketball practice, Maciejczak told the Capital Journal on Monday that he feels “great” about his decision, but he wanted to clear the air about his decommitment from the Fighting Hawks.
“I think I want to make an emphasis on North Dakota did nothing wrong in their recruitment. They were nothing but good to me,” Maciejczak said. “The opportunity arose, and it’s Big Ten football. So it's one of those opportunities I got to take.”
His primary position at Nebraska will be along the offensive line, but he said he is open to playing defensive lineman if the coaching staff needs him to. Maciejczak noted the major deciding factors were playing in the Big Ten and the connection with the coaches.
“The coaching staff I met four days ago, and I feel like I've known them for two months,” he said. “So they've done a really great job of building that relationship.”
Maciejczak planned on flying out to the campus with his family on Saturday, but the flight was canceled due to hazardous weather. Instead, he met the entire coaching staff and others over the phone.
“I was on facetimes a lot on Sunday, and just basically going through the facilities again, seeing the new construction of new facilities,” Maciejczak said. “That's why I wanted to get there — to meet the new staff. Because you can read all the articles you want, but I feel like face-to-face is better and getting your own opinion.”
In his lone season at Pierre, Maciejczak played both sides of the ball. Offensively, he was part of a stout offensive line that helped the Govs break multiple program and state records. On defense, he disrupted opposing backfields all season long, finishing with 34 tackles (nine solo, 25 assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
His efforts earned him All-State and All-Eastern South Dakota Conference honors — and not to mention a state championship. Pierre went a perfect 12-0 en route to its sixth-straight 11AA state title and seventh since 2013.
Before moving to the capital city, he played his previous three seasons for Douglas High School. Maciejczak shared how Pierre has helped him become an all-around football player.
“I came from Douglas, where we were a very run-heavy team. Then all of a sudden, I came here, and I think we passed the ball probably 85 percent of the time,” he said. “And I think it really expanded my football knowledge and expanded how I play the game, especially playing with teammates.”
His teammate and quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz, will also play in the Big Ten next fall. Kienholz announced his commitment to Ohio State University on Dec. 14. Maciejczak shared what it will be like playing in the same conference as his teammate.
“That's gonna be cool,” he said. “I believe we play them in two years. That's gonna be a crazy deal to have two players playing in the big 10 on the biggest stage from tiny Pierre, South Dakota.”
Jason’s father, Dan, gave his thoughts on his son being a Cornhusker.
“People that know me know I've never had a loss for words. I'm excited for him,” he said. “I would say being somebody that has been in the weight room with him a lot, watching him do all the extra things to try to get this opportunity and then for it to finally come through and happen for him — As a dad, it’s awesome to see.”
During a recent blizzard that shut everything down in Pierre for days, Jason called his father from their basement with some exciting news.
“He's like, ‘Dad, a coach from Nebraska just called me and said that they want to talk to me.’ And he had that kind of voice, and I was like, ‘Well, come upstairs,’” Dan said. “And by the time he got upstairs, within 10 minutes, the coaching staff was back on, and they started talking. They asked Jason if he was interested in considering playing for Nebraska.”
Dan has been a part of his son’s football journey every step of the way. He coached Jason during his younger days playing youth football and then his high school career at Douglas and Pierre. Dan spent this season as the Govs’ defensive line coach.
When one hears about Jason’s upbringing, it’s pretty clear that football courses through his veins.
“At some point, I thought maybe our neighbors thought he was weird (at a young age),” Dan said. “Because every morning he would wake up, (and) he had football pants from high school that I was coaching at that were way too big. He would tie them up, eat breakfast (and) go outside. And he always had his football helmet on. He just loved football, and he was always around our football team. Everything was football, football, football.”
After Jason committed to Nebraska, his mother, Rebecca, received heartfelt messages about the news.
"I had some people texting me (on Monday), congratulating me saying, ‘Go Big Red,’" she said. "And I'm thinking, ‘Gosh, has this even sunk in yet?’ But it's amazing."
Being from Merriam, Nebraska, a town of just 88 people, Rebecca said she and her family grew up Cornhusker fans.
“It’s just priceless,” she said.
Maciejczak also briefly shared traveling plans for Nebraska home games next fall. Rebecca and Dan will immediately leave after Pierre’s game on Friday night and then drive to Lincoln in time for kickoff on Saturday. A similar process they did for Jason’s older brother, who played football at Chadron State College.
“I think we can manage it. We're excited about it,” Rebecca said. “It was a fun time, traveling and watching (his brother), and I expect the same, (even though) this is on a bigger scale. We've already talked about we're gonna have to get some airline miles or something to get to those away games.”
Jason said he’s most looking forward to building his relationship with the Nebraska coaches and getting right to work once he gets on campus.
So, what are Cornhusker fans getting in a 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman from small Pierre, South Dakota?
“They're getting a big, strong, physical guy. No matter who lines up in front of me, I'm not scared. I'm gonna go give him a piece of what I am,” Maciejczak said. “So I think just the physicality is the biggest thing, and then the mental side of football. I've been around football my whole life, and I believe I understand the game very well.”
