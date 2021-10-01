Pierre T.F. Riggs junior Rylan Derry and Meg Maher were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Sept. 20-25. Here are their nominations:
As a defender, Maher does not have the stats to boast about, except one. She has played in every minute of the season minus a few after she took an elbow to the nose and came out for a moment. Her consistent play and coachable attitude has proven time and time again why Maher is a huge contributor to this team. She has an ability to shut down players one-on-one during critical parts of the game. Maher consistently demonstrates the attitude of a positive teammate and makes those around her better. She is a selfless player who is looking to make the team better, not just herself.
Last Saturday, the boys soccer team tied the No. 1 team in class AA with a remarkable finish. With 1:19 left in the game, Rylan Derry converted on a penalty kick, which was set up off a steal from Devon Flottmeyer, who raced inside the box and was fouled. Derry’s goal gave the Govs a major 1-1 tie. They picked up valuable seed points for the upcoming playoffs. As one of the captains this year, Derry has provided exceptional athleticism in a well balanced attack of scoring, passing and build up. His calm demeanor both on and off the field has helped lead the Govs to the many successes they have had this season.
